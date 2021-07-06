Nicole Scherzinger looks like a princess in gorgeous ball gown - fans in awe She looked like a royal in the making

Nicole Scherzinger celebrated her birthday in Italy in grand fashion, taking to the water and jetting around amid the stunning landscapes.

However, while attending to more professional duties, the singer showed up in a look that left people feeling like they were watching the birth of a royal.

In pictures she shared from her performance at a Cartier event, the singer posed in front of the steps at the luxurious Villa D'Este, wearing a princess ball gown. She also included clips of her powerhouse performance from the night.

She looked absolutely statuesque in the pastel pink gown, shimmering in the light of the night, complete with some glistening Cartier diamond jewellery. "A singer’s dream come true to perform here. What a honor," she captioned it.

"Thank you again Cartier for having me sing for you under the Italian moon and making me feel like royalty night after night." Her fans were taken in by her beauty and the performance clips she posted as well.

Nicole stunned at Cartier in her very own princess moment

"You're so beautiful and that is such an amazing dress Nicole," one wrote. Another commented, "Love your beautiful voice Schermazing as always." A third said, "You are a PRINCESS."

The 43-year-old singer performed for the Cartier event at the luxury hotel, a former 16th-Century royal residence in Lake Como known for its vast grounds and architectural grandeur.

She also included pictures from another night of her performance, this time wearing a purple one-shoulder floor-length gown that glowed against the light, as she stood against a natural waterfall that ran below her.

The singer rang in her birthday week and fourth of July with a bang

The singer has been in Italy over the past week, performing for Cartier and taking in the sights as she celebrated her 43rd birthday with boyfriend Thom Evans.

She even posted pictures of herself taking in the fireworks one night in a gorgeous white off-the-shoulder gown with Thom as they rang in her birthday at Lake Como.

