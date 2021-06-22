Nicole Scherzinger looks sensational in must-see bikini snaps with boyfriend Thom Evans They are couple goals!

Nicole Scherzinger is no stranger to documenting her sunny beach trips with a slew of bikini-clad snaps - and this week is no different! Taking to her Instagram page on Monday from Portugal, the 42-year-old beauty flaunted her fabulous figure in a new set of images.

Cosying up to her equally toned boyfriend Thom Evans, the couple soaked up the sun as they posed for the sizzling pictures in the swimwear.

Nicole looked divine in a chic string bikini while her 36-year-old beau showed off his rippling abs in a red pair of swimming shorts.

"It's Monday. It's a new week. God is doing a new thing. New doors. New breakdowns. New breakthroughs! New blessings," she remarked in the caption, adding: "Prepare your mind. Open your heart. Enlarge your vision. Expand your horizons! Let's get it #manamonday @mana_movement."

Fans were complimentary as ever, with one writing: "Good looking couple! Happy for you guys!" Another remarked: "You two are so cute together."

Nicole and boyfriend Thom are making the most of summer

Despite the COVID-19 restrictions over the past year, Nicole and her boyfriend Thom have managed to visit some of the most beautiful places in the world.

While they have mainly been staying at Nicole's home country Hawaii for several months, the lovebirds have shared photos from California, St Lucia and Turks and Caicos since restrictions were put in place in March 2020.

They have been dating since early 2020

They celebrated their first anniversary in January 2021 and their Barbados backdrop was incredible - as were their tributes to one another.

In a heartfelt social media post, Thom wrote: "In a year that's been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light." To which, Nicole replied: "You are my rock. I thank God for you every day. I love you so much."

