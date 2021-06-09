Nicole Scherzinger resembles a sea nymph as she dances in the ocean for special event The star frequently wows with her beach snaps

When she's not judging on The Masked Singer, former Pussycat Dolls frontwoman Nicole Scherzinger can probably be found down at the beach, and in her latest sensational clip, she had a very special reason to visit.

The 42-year-old was celebrating World Oceans Day, which is commemorated on 8 June and highlights the impact that people have on the world's oceans.

To mark the event, the star headed out to a nearby beach and danced in the waves as the setting sun cast a beautiful backdrop.

Nicole fully resembled a sea nymph as she skipped in the waves in a tiny white string bikini, paired with a matching jumper.

The singer chose not to caption her post, only using the hashtag "#worldoceansday" and tagging their Instagram account.

Nicole has regularly impressed fans with her beach visits, and she recently got fans talking when she shared her 'real' look with them.

The former X Factor judge was holidaying in Hawaii with her boyfriend Thom Evans and the pair played a game of 'Instagram Vs reality'.

The singer marked World Oceans Day

Nicole's unfiltered snapshot - complete with double-chins – had fans in stitches, with many declaring, "We love you both," and, "it has to be slide no. 3 for me," while others added, "you are the best," and, "hilarious".

But taking to Instagram later that month, the star was back to her usual picture-perfect self, as she showcased her incredible figure while sunning it up in a bright blue bikini.

Nicole spends a lot of time at the beach

Nicole works hard to keep her physique flawless, and recently entertained fans when she showed off her insane dance moves.

The Don't Cha singer busted several moves to Pitbull's hit Fireball, all while her boyfriend worked out in a separate section of their home gym.

But it wasn't just dancing that Nicole did in the video, as she did some kettlebell exercises and some high knees to help with her cardio.

Nicole and Thom's home gym was certainly impressive featuring a wide variety of equipment, including several weights and a slanted bench press.

