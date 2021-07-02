Nicole Scherzinger puts on sizzling display in colourful bikini during romantic birthday celebrations The singer turned 43 on 29 June

Nicole Scherzinger made her fans green with envy as she celebrated her 43rd birthday in spectacular style! On Thursday evening, the superstar shared a series of posts, giving everyone a glimpse inside the romantic celebrations with boyfriend Thom Evans.

The couple, who started dating in early 2020, have jetted away to Lake Como, Italy – and have really made the most of their sun-soaked vacation. Dressed in a vivid collection of bikinis, the birthday girl put on an eye-popping display as she lapped up the warm weather on board a luxury boat.

They even visited various scenic locations, enjoyed meals by the water and watched a beautiful display of fireworks at night whilst dressed to the nines.

Expressing her gratitude, Nicole remarked: "THANK YOU SO MUCH EVERYONE FOR YOUR BIRTHDAY LOVE. I am so grateful for all your messages.

"I know it was a few days ago, but juggling work, the incredible honour of singing for #Cartier all week and also just trying to simply live in the moment of this magical place.

The birthday girl looked sensational

"Finally here’s my first official dump and it’s my Birthday dump! Thank you God, I am beyond blessed. I love you all so much."

Despite the COVID-19 restrictions over the past year, Nicole and her boyfriend Thom have managed to visit some incredible places since the start of 2021. While they have mainly been staying at Nicole's home country Hawaii for several months, the lovebirds have shared photos from Portugal, California, St Lucia and Turks and Caicos since restrictions were put in place in March 2020.

The singer celebrated her birthday with her beau Thom

The photogenic pair first started dating in January 2020 after first meeting on The X Factor: Celebrity in which Thom auditioned with fellow rugby players as the group Try Hard.

It's not hard to see why the stars are so smitten; they share a love of fitness and frequently post videos of their workout routines with fans. In the past, Nicole and Thom have completed at-home ab workouts, as well as performing dance routines on Tik Tok and Instagram. They even wind down together after working up a sweat, by taking part in meditation – talk about couple goals!

