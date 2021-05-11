Nicole Scherzinger looks picture perfect in must-see beach photos The A-lister took to Instagram - and wow!

Nicole Scherzinger practically broke the internet when she shared a series of beach photos on Tuesday.

Looking utterly divine in a bright blue bikini, the 42-year-old showcased her incredible figure as she soaked up the sun on the beach.

With her tousled hair brushed away from her face, Nicole allowed her natural beauty to shine through during the picture-perfect photo session.

Her fans were quick to react, with many adding heart-eyes and flame emojis. "The swimsuit matching the water is very pleasing to me," remarked one follower, while another commented: "Gorgeous!! and that suit."

Despite the COVID-19 restrictions, Nicole and her boyfriend Thom Evans have managed to visit some of the most beautiful places in the world over the past year.

While they have mainly been staying at Nicole's home country Hawaii for several months, the lovebirds have shared photos from California, Portugal, St Lucia and Turks and Caicos since restrictions were put in place in March 2020.

One of the stunning snaps Nicole shared on Instagram

They celebrated their first anniversary in January 2021 and their Barbados backdrop was incredible - as were their tributes to one another. In a heartfelt social media post, Thom wrote: "In a year that's been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light."

To which, Nicole replied: "You are my rock. I thank God for you every day. I love you so much."

Nicole and Thom first met on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 and made their red-carpet debut at the Golden Globes. Since then, the stars have been vocal about their shared passion for fitness, and have been known to post videos of their workouts across social media.

In the past, they've completed at-home ab workouts, as well as performing dance routines on Tik Tok and Instagram. They even wind down together after working up a sweat, by taking part in meditation - talk about couple goals!

