Nicole Scherzinger's boyfriend sparks engagement excitement with loving birthday tribute The couple started dating at the start of 2020

Happy birthday to Nicole Scherzinger! The singer turned 42 on 29 June and her boyfriend Thom Evans was quick to mark the occasion on Instagram with a loving message.

The former rugby player, 36, posted a sweet snapshot showing the pair sat side-by-side on a boat on Lake Como, dressed in their swimwear.

He wrote: "I hope your birthday was as beautiful and full of love as you are @nicolescherzinger. I love you very much."

Fams were quick to comment on his post – with some going so far as to suggest the perfect present for the US star. "Ahhhh omg so cute! Put a ring on her finger!" one wrote. A second echoed: "Thommy it's her birthday… the best present would be a [ring]." A third wrote: "You GUYSS!! Put a ring on her finger!"

Thom shared a loving birthday message for girlfriend Nicole

Despite the COVID-19 restrictions over the past year, Nicole and her boyfriend Thom have managed to visit some incredible places since the start of 2021.

While they have mainly been staying at Nicole's home country Hawaii for several months, the lovebirds have shared photos from Portugal, California, St Lucia and Turks and Caicos since restrictions were put in place in March 2020.

The couple started dating in January 2020

The photogenic pair first started dating in January 2020 after first meeting on The X Factor: Celebrity in which Thom auditioned with fellow rugby players as the group Try Hard.

They publicly marked their first anniversary together this year with touching social media tributes.

Thom marked their one-year anniversary on social media

Thom wrote: "In a year that's been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light", to which Nicole replied: "You are my rock. I thank God for you every day. I love you so much.”

The stars share a love of fitness and frequently post videos of their workout routines with fans. In the past, they've completed at-home ab workouts, as well as performing dance routines on Tik Tok and Instagram. They even wind down together after working up a sweat, by taking part in meditation – talk about couple goals!

