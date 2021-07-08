Tamzin Outhwaite breaks silence on reports she rescued three children from drowning The actress is herself a mother of two

Tamzin Outhwaite has been praised for her courage and quick thinking following reports that she saved three children from drowning at a birthday pool party.

The 50-year-old actress was said to have leapt into the water fully clothed when the youngsters – all under the age of ten – got into difficulty.

Now, Tamzin has broken her silence following a huge response from fans on her heroic act. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday evening, the mum-of-two said: "Thank you for the many messages I received regarding recent stories in publications about me saving 3 children from drowning.

"They were all from the same family, who could not swim & I did not know them. It was traumatic for all but I am just relieved that are all ok."

Her followers were quick to comment on the post, with one telling the star: "You total superhero!" A second noted: "You did an amazing thing. Well done! Look after yourself because these situations can haunt us, with the what if's… however, you were in the right place at the right time. If anything, that's a blessing."

A third echoed: "Great job! Now look after yourself. It was traumatic for you too. Don't forget that x."

Tamzin is herself a mother to two girls – Florence, 13, and her younger sister, Marnie, eight. She shares her daughters with ex-husband Tom Ellis; the couple were married for eight years before divorcing in 2014 after Tom admitted committed adultery. He has since remarried, tying the knot with screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer in June 2019.

Tamzin has moved on, too. She has been dating Tom Child for around three years now. Just last year, she opened up about their romance and defended their 21-year age gap.

"I tell you what it is, when you get to this age, you stop caring what people think," she told ITV's Lorraine. "I think that’s a really important place to get to, because now the only opinions that matter are my two girls and if they adore him, which they do… that’s all I need."

Tamzin added about their romance: "It does work. It’s about energy and about connection, I think. It doesn’t matter how much you fight it - there’s 20 years between us. He just must never shave the beard off because that would be horrific for me!"

