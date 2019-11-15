Tamzin Outhwaite has spoken out following her EastEnders exit, and explained that she was "too emotional" to address her departure when the episode aired on Thursday. Tamzin's character, Mel Owen, was killed by a lorry in the BBC soap. Taking to Twitter, the 49-year-old wrote: "Right ... brand new day thank you so much for all the love...I could not have relished playing Mel anymore and I could not feel more proud. Here’s to the next 21 years of life, the next job, the next chapter. Happy Friday people." Tamzin was first seen in Albert Square in 1998 and remained on the soap until 2002, when she was on hiatus. However, the actress made the decision to return last year.

Many of Tamzin's followers were quick to respond to her tweet, expressing their love for Mel and her stint on the show. One wrote: "I can only imagine how hard it is to lay a character like that to rest, I cry after a job of only about a month ends. Congratulations again, I can't wait to see who you play next!" Another added: "I miss Mel so much already, but I'm so proud of you and I wish you all the best in the future. I know you will be amazing."

Tamzin shared the above on Twitter

On Thursday night, Tamzin tweeted: "Thank you all ... tonight thankfully I’m busy as I’m too emotional to address any @bbceastenders messages tonight..." and again fans were quick to praise the soap star for her work. One Twitter user replied: "You did an absolutely amazing job. It was an amazing episode. We will all miss you on EastEnders."

While it's unclear what role the actress will pick up next, she'll certainly have more time to spend with her daughters. Tamzin was married to Lucifer actor, Tom Ellis, from 2006 to 2014 and they share two daughters together, Marnie Mae Ellis and Florence Elsie Ellis. The pair divorced in 2014 and Tamzin cited adultery.

