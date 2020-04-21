Tamzin Outhwaite has paid an emotional tribute to her late mum Anna to mark the second anniversary of her death. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the former EastEnders actress shared a collage of never-before-seen photos of her mother. "Two years ago today we lost you... mum you have no idea how much you are missed," she wrote in the caption. "How many lives you touched and how proud I am of you."

Tamzin Outhwaite shared this post of her mum

Elaborating further, the star added: "You have taught me so much and I strive to be like you mum... what a lucky girl I was growing up with you as my guide. My gorgeous girls and I talk about you daily. Your lipstick, coconut oil and Milly molly Mandy books. You will never be forgotten." Tamzin lost her mum in April 2018. Her friends and fans alike rushed to send heartwarming messages, with Amanda Holden writing: "Love you." Sarah Parish remarked: "Thinking of you honey." Emma Bunton added: "Sending you so much love Tam. Big cuddles from me. Xxx."

Shortly after her mother's death, Tamzin opened up about the impact her mum had when she was growing up, and how as a result she tries to think positively in every day life. "She would say I was a lucky girl to be given such amazing opportunities, including going to Sylvia Young Theatre School in London. So I do the same to my girls," she told MailOnline.

On Mother's Day last month, the soap star – who is a doting mum to two daughters – paid another tribute, saying: "Happy Mother's Day Mummy... love you and miss you so much." For her first Mother's Day without her loved one, Tamzin revealed it had been hard to not cry in front of her children. "It's been far tougher than I could ever have imagined. My first motherless Mother's Day," she said. "I spent the day with my two girls, doing what my mum would have done on Mother’s Day.... spoiling her children." The actress added: "I struggled with holding back tears in front of them knowing when they see me cry... they cry. Exactly as I was with my mum.

"But I end this milestone of a sad day in the room in my house that my mum slept in, drinking the brandy that she had that was 20 years old that @thedrive365 found in his garage, in the glass she gave me, looking at her photo celebrating her and wearing her scarf. To you mummy ... you could not have given, or meant more. Love you #jake #kes."

