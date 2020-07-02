Amanda Holden has revealed she was overcome with emotion when she was finally reunited with best friends Lisa Faulkner, Angela Griffin and Tamzin Outhwaite after spending months apart.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday to share a sweet photo from their social distance walk, the 49-year-old confessed she "cried" once she saw them. "Omg. I literally cried when I saw these #girls in the flesh for the first time since #lockdown - a socially distanced walk this morning. SOOO WONDERFUL to be with them," she wrote.

Despite the rainy weather, the girls looked delighted to be back together as they caught up in person. Fans rushed to share their excitement over their mini reunion, with one saying: "I hope you had a great time!!!" Another remarked: "I bet the urge to hug them was so strong. Glad you’ve been able to see them in the flesh."

The BGT judge shared this snap from the reunion

It seems the last time the four friends were together was in March when they headed to Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire with the likes of Sarah Parish and Tracy Ann Oberman. The actresses often get together to celebrate huge milestones such as birthdays and Lisa's wedding to John Torode in October.

Meanwhile, despite being apart from her friends during lockdown, Amanda confessed that the "new normal" has had a great impact on her marriage to Chris Hughes. "This whole thing has been great for my marriage," she recently told The Sun. "I know people are talking about it causing spikes in baby-making and divorce rates, but for us it has been brilliant. I'm too old for more babies but our relationship is stronger than ever. It's all about the lockdown loving."

The stars go way back

She added: "You'd never know it because whenever I post photos online Chris refuses to be in them – or he takes them – but getting all this time together for once has been great. I'm blessed having Chris as well because he's such a laugh, he's like a stand-up comedian. Even in the darkest of hours, we will find something to laugh about and smile about."