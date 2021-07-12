Jennifer Lopez dances in hot pants and just a bra – and fans go wild The star is promoting her new single

Jennifer Lopez has been promoting her latest project, the music video to the song Cambio El Paso, and over the weekend she couldn't help but share a video that drove fans wild.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme spend day with Ben Affleck

The nine-second clip shows the 52-year-old in denim hot pants and a bedazzled bra whilst holding a can of Poppi. "A lil BTS. All she wanna do is just dance, dance, dance, dance!!! #CambiaElPaso @drinkpoppi #SwapYourSoda #DrinkPoppi #GutHealthIsWealth," she captioned the brief video.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez dances on the beach

Fans could not have loved the post anymore, with thousands of followers leaving heart emojis in the comments section.

MORE: Why JLo's £1.2m engagement ring from Ben Affleck was so special

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's skincare secret is so simple - and you're probably skipping it

"I'm so in love with the video!!" wrote one, whilst a second remarked: "You're stunning."

A third declared his love to the pop star, writing: "Will you marry me? @jlo."

The star is promoting her latest single

JLo's post comes as her romance with Ben Affleck continues to hot up. The couple stepped out for a dinner with Jennifer's children in Beverly Hills on Saturday, and the mother-of-two looked incredible in a one-shoulder white dress.

The style of the look gave us total Grecian goddess vibes, and it was figure-flattering too. The chic summer number cinched at the waist and also came complete with sheer panels and striking gold rope detailing on the shoulder.

The Hustlers star completed the look with black sunglasses, gold earrings, and a gold necklace, and stunned as she walked into the restaurant to dine with her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, according to the Daily Mail.

It was not only the quintessential summer daytime glam look, but it's also perfect for staycations and vacations by the beach.