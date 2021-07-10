Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme spend day with Ben Affleck Things are going from zero to sixty.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are going from zero to sixty, with the singer seen spending time with Ben's son Sam in the Brentwood neighborhood.

Ben and Jen reunited in May, 17 years after they ended their engagement, and the two have been pictured with each other's families since.

But Jen and her 13-year-old daughter Emme hit Brentwood Country Mart with Ben and Sam on Friday, with onlookers spotting the four enjoying dinner and shopping.

"Jennifer looked so happy to be exploring one of Ben's go-to neighborhood spots," the insider told E! News.

"During lunch, J.Lo rubbed her hand on Ben's back as the kids talked. Everyone was laughing, smiling and engaged in fun conversation. They looked like a happy family.

"People respected their space and they were able to enjoy a peaceful lunch."

The source added that the two "looked so happy" as they walked arm-in-arm, and Emme, with her dark green hair, was pictured with the the happy couple as they left.

Jennifer is mom to twins Emme and Max

Jen, 51, and 48-year-old Ben went public with their romance earlier in June when they were spotted putting on a cosy display during a dinner date in West Hollywood.

In photos obtained by Mail Online, Jennifer and Ben had their arms wrapped around one another while waiting to be seated at Wolfgang Puck's new restaurant located at the Pendry hotel.

The famous exes are believed to have rekindled their romance years after calling off their engagement in 2004.

The two dated in the early 2000's

They first began dating in the summer of 2002 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli.

The two stars also appeared in Jersey Girl together, while the Pearl Harbor actor featured in his then-girlfriend's official music video for Jenny from the Block.

Ben and Jennifer got engaged in November 2002 and were due to walk down the aisle in September the following year when they cancelled the wedding due to excessive media attention.

