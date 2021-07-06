Jennifer Lopez makes confusing comment about life post Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appear to be very much back together which is why her latest interview may confuse fans.

The star opened up about what life has been like since her break up with ex-fiance, Alex Rodriguez, while talking about her new song, Cambia El Paso, to Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

She was delighted to inform her fans that she's in an amazing place and told him: "I'm super happy. I know people are always wondering. 'How are you? What's going on? Are you ok?' This is it. I've never been better."

However, as she elaborated further she seemed to suggest she was still single. "I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I've really gotten to a place in my life where I'm great on my own," Jennifer revealed.

"And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And that is where I'm at."

The mum-of-two added: "I love all the love that's coming my way right now and all the good wishes. I just want everybody to know that it's the best time. It's the best time of my life."

Jennifer is back dating Ben

Her interview comes just days after she and Ben were spotted at Universal Studios enjoying family time with their children.

Bennifer then jetted off to the Hamptons where they were seen cozying up in matching ensembles. They were inseparable and even shared a kiss for the cameras during their time away.

Jennifer and Ben first began dating in 2002 and got engaged the same year. They postponed their wedding in 2003 and called off their relationship in 2004.

Jennifer and Alex split in March after a two year engagement

He went on to marry Jennifer Garner and have three children with her, while Jennifer married Marc Anthony - who she shares twins, Emme and Max, with.

JLo's engagement to Alex Rodriguez came to an end in March 2021 and she and Ben reunited in public in April.

