Why JLo's $1.2m engagement ring from Ben Affleck was extra special

JLo may have been the one to sing Love Don't Cost a Thing, but her previous fiancés have certainly dug deep when it comes to engagement rings. The singer has been engaged five times, and each ring was pretty blingtastic, but the one from Ben Affleck was rather special as it was a dazzling pink-coloured diamond!

The rings JLo received after Ben's proposal from Marc Anthony and Alex Rodriguez were both flashier and had bigger price tags, with Marc's setting him back $4million and Alex's being anything up to $5million, however, there is no denying that the gorgeous pink stone was nothing less than iconic.

The legendary Barbra Streisand even thought so as she came up to the singer at an Oscars party, specifically asking to see the ring!

JLo and Ben Affleck have recently sparked rumours that they are rekindling their romance after the pair were spotted at a luxury resort in Montana together, 18 years after splitting up.

JLo's pink diamond was loved in Hollywood

The couple started dating in 2002 and then got engaged in the same year. According to Town & Country, the $1.2million ring had a 6-carat radiant-cut pink gem, and this sparked the trend for coloured diamonds. We have since seen many celebrities such as Lily Collins and Katy Perry sporting beautiful coloured jewels.

The ring JLo got from Marc Anthony was $4million

The couple were due to say "I do" in 2003, but decided to postpone their wedding. They put out a joint statement which read: "Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date. When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate 'decoy brides' at three different locations, we realized that something was awry.

JLo and Ben are rumoured to be back on

"We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends."

Then Bennifer sadly announced their split shortly after, but who knows, they could be back on?

