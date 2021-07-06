Jennifer Lopez is all foam and beauty in intimate bathtub selfie The star started the week off with a lush bath

Jennifer Lopez gave fans a sneak peek into "Life as JLo" with an intimate snapshot she posted from her bathroom.

The JLo Beauty Instagram page posted a selfie of the singer in her bathtub, dressed only in foam and a pendant necklace, to start off the week.

The 51-year-old star looked absolutely flawless as she let her natural beauty take center stage, letting her hair fall over her fresh face.

"AM thoughts with @JLo…," the caption read. "Say the below with us: Dreams are merely goals for those who believe in themselves. Creative energy flows through me and inspires new ideas. My drive is limitless.

"#MotivationalMonday from our fearless founder who just dropped the hot single #CambiaElPaso today! Have you listened yet?"

JLo Beauty's new post had fans staring in awe at the singer

Fans were floored, as always, by the singer's radiant beauty. Amid filling the comments with hearts and exclamations of "QUEEN" galore, several fans left comments like, "I'm in love!!" and "That natural beauty," and also, "Omg look at my queen."

Several fans also expressed their love for the On the Floor songstress' new single, Cambia El Paso, which released yesterday. The song has already hit number one on the iTunes Latin charts.

The singer released a BTS video of the Cambia El Paso recording process

The singer promoted the song's release with a series of shots of the single art, featuring her lying in the water wearing a bejewelled bra and denim cut-off shorts.

She even posted a teaser of the BTS video for the single, which features Puerto Rican rapper-singer Rauw Alejandro.

