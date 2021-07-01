﻿
jennifer-lopez-insta-story

Jennifer Lopez turns heads with natural hair and luscious lips

This is already proving to be a very hot summer

Ahad Sanwari

It's the peak of summer and things are starting to heat up real quick. But we didn't expect that heat to be coming through Jennifer Lopez.

In a photo she posted to her Instagram story, the actress showed off just how good she can look when she starts getting glammed up by even just a little.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez looks incredible in hot pink swimsuit

Jennifer wore a simple white shirt and barely any jewellery, save for a single chain and a bracelet, letting the sun fall over her.

The star sat in a car playing with her natural hair, looking radiant with a fully made up face. She let her natural beauty do the work for her with a smoky brown eye and a pink nude lip.

jennifer-lopez-insta-glam

The actress managed to look stunning as she relied on what god gave her

The Hustlers actress recently created a stir when she shared snippets from her new song, Cambia El Paso, which comes out on July 5.

The single artwork for the release featured her lounging in the water in a bejewelled bra and denim cut-off shorts, scenes that could possibly be from the song's music video shoot.

She shared a picture in the same look on International Pride Day with a rainbow filter. "Happy International Pride Day to all my #JLovers that are part of the LGBTQIA+ community! You are strength … you are love … you are strong … you are perfect … #LoveMakesTheWorldGoRound" she captioned it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

The new single comes out on July 5

Fans were pretty excited by the song announcement, already naming it one of the songs of the summer. "You’re blessing me with a new song," one fan wrote, while another commented, "we love a hot girl summer anthem."

