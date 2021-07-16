Shakira is a beach babe in bombshell bikini photo The star had some exciting news

Shakira set her Instagram on fire on Friday with a sensational snapshot wearing a glitzy bikini. The singer, 44, showed off her physique in the two-piece and teased exciting news at the same time.

In the image, Shakira was laying on a surfboard in the ocean and the beautifully lit photo was a hit with her fans.

The mum-of-two captioned the image: " #DONTWAITUP video- 2 hours away / faltan 2 horas.

Sure enough, Sharika then shared the music video she had promised and fans were blown away by her appearance and her surf skills too.

Shakira teased the release of her new video

She proudly captioned the post: "The #DontWaitUp video was so much fun to shoot, dancing and surfing all night long! Thanks to all those who worked so hard to make it happen. I hope you guys enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it!".

Her social media followers remarked: "WOW," and, "amazing," and lavished her with praise.

The day before the video launch, Shakira built up the hype with another show-stopping look.

Shakira then shared the music video from her latest hit

She generated excitement in a sheer dress and bejeweled bra and glowed in the studio light with her curly locks flowing.

The single is her first official solo track since 2018, a long time for Shakira fans to wait. The last major event with the singer was her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in 2020 with Jennifer Lopez.

The song is also rumored to be the lead single from her upcoming album, which will be her first since 2017's El Dorado.

Based on the hype the single has already managed to create, it is on track to become one of her most successful releases since Girl Like Me with The Black Eyed Peas last year, and her own Chantaje with Maluma in 2016.



