Sarah Michelle Gellar wows with dreamy swimsuit selfie on tropical vacation The star was enjoying a sun-soaked getaway

Sarah Michelle Gellar stunned fans with a beautiful swimsuit snapshot taken during her Hawaiian holiday.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum was enjoying a tropical getaway and shared an image from her time away on Instagram.

In the photo, Michelle wore a one-shoulder frilly black swimsuit and posed in the crystal blue waters.

She gave away her location in the caption when she wrote: "Aloha… no make up…. no worries (my happy place)."

Fans marvelled at her appearance and her location and called them both, "beautiful," and "stunning".

Sarah is thrilled to be enjoying a vacation as - like millions of others - she has missed out on her getaways due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sarah Michelle looked lovely on her holiday

She took a walk down memory lane recently when she shared another swimsuit photo from a girl's trip gone by.

In the snapshot, Sarah was wearing a cute black swimsuit and raising a glass in a lush-looking pool, with a stunning backdrop. The actress captioned the care-free shot: "#howitstarted. This was a year ago today, on a girls trip to Mexico.

"We snuggled on the couch watching movies, we swam, (we drank) we watched the sunset on the beach and most importantly we hugged a lot.

Sarah Michelle wore the same black swimsuit during her trip to Mexico

"We knew there were rumblings of covid coming here, but we had no clue what the year would hold for us or that this would be the last time for over a year we would see each other.

"I’m looking at this pic today, not in sadness but as my #mondaymotivation to do everything in my power so we can all get back to that place. (Ok well maybe not that amazing rented house in Mexico- but you know what I mean).

"When we can hug our friends, see our loved ones, and not live with the heavy weight most of us are carrying with us. We can do this!!!"

Looks like she achieved her goal.

