Shakira scorches in a mini dress in the water for major announcement

Shakira left the world in a state of frenzy as she announced her return to music with a picture that left several hearts in its wake.

She released the single art for her upcoming song on her Instagram, which featured her in nothing more than a mini dress and the water around her.

She wore a black zip up mini dress with her curly locks as she looked off to the side and stood in the water next to a surfboard. The dress looked like wetsuit fabric, which went with the water theme.

She emblazoned the picture with the name of the single, Don't Wait Up, which she announced will come out this Friday. The song is rumored to be from a brand new album, her first full length release in almost four years.

Shakira's single art for her new music got fans very excited

Official news of the single got fans ecstatic and propelled the singer to become a trending topic worldwide. Even will.i.am couldn't hide his excitement, writing, "I can't wait!!!"

Her fans went wild in the comments section, flooding it with several heart-eyed emojis and lit ones, leaving comments like, "CANT WAIT QUEEN" and, "Already dancing," and more of, "OMG I CANT WAIT QUEEN."

The song is her first official release in months, the first of 2021, and her first solo single since 2017. She last set the world on fire with her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in 2020 along with Jennifer Lopez.

The singer further teased the single with a cryptic Instagram reel

Prior to the single art release, she teased the song with an Instagram reel that showed a cryptic text conversation, supposedly filled with lyrics from the song.

Each text came with a little bit of music, to tease fans ever so slightly, and it ended with the title "Don't wait up" and a kiss emoji.

