We are used to seeing Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, dolled up for the cameras so when she showcased her body in a bikini fans did a double-take.

The Today show weatherman was absent from the Instagram vacation video and selfies but all eyes were on the ABC journalist as she kicked back during her summer getaway.

Al first posted a video of his better half and their son, Nick, leaping into a lake in their swimwear and Deborah followed it up with some selfies in which she was reading a book in her flowery two-piece.

The couple have been enjoying their time off work and left fans cooing over their longtime romance with a sweet beach photo just the day before.

Al and Deborah snuggled up to one another in the image in which they wore matching blue sweaters and beaming smiles.

Deborah simply captioned it: "Summer breeze. Makes me feel fine...," and fans inundated them with love. "You two are radiant," wrote one, while another added: "So blessed and beautiful," and a third added: "You are so lucky to have one another."

Deborah took the plunge with her son Nick

They are proud parents to their two children and also to Al's firstborn, Courtney, from his previous relationship.

She and her fiance, Wesley Laga, recently said "I do" at the Ashford Estate in New Jersey where Al walked Courtney down the aisle.

Al's wife rocked the flower-print bikini in style

Al welcomed Wesley into the family and previously expressed his love for his new son-in-law, describing him to Tamron Hall as a "lovely young man".

He said: "They're terrific together, so this is an easy one. If the other two meet folks that are just as nice as Wes with families that are just as nice, then I am a blessed man."



