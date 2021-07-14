Katy Perry looks regal as she celebrates exciting news Like a royal ready to be crowned

Katy Perry turns out the kind of looks that always make people perk up and take notice, wowing in everything from a whipped cream bra to a dress made of flowers.

However, to celebrate her latest achievement, the singer posted a throwback that had her in her most royal and regal attire yet.

Orlando Bloom emotional as he watched Katy Perry perform for Joe Biden

In a photo she posted to her Instagram, Katy showed up in a long blue iridescent Marc Jacobs coat with matching pastel gloves, a pearl necklace and earrings, with her hair slicked back.

The look was a throwback to the day she performed for the Presidential inauguration special in January, when President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris assumed their positions in the Oval Office.

Katy's look was a throwback from her performance for the President

Her performance was part of the Celebrating America special that aired after the swearing in ceremonies for the day and was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards yesterday.

"Omg Celebrating America was nominated for the Outstanding Variety Special Emmy! So happy to have played a small part in a big and BRIGHT night," she wrote in the caption.

Her latest look had fans in awe, once again rendered speechless by another one of the pop star's fashion turns. She received love in the comments from several fans and colleagues, saying, "Oh I love love love this outfit you look FAB," and "Mommmmm!!! Like Cinderella," with several even comparing her to a princess.

The singer was one of the many musical acts slated to usher the new government into office

Katy performed Firework to close out the special, which was hosted by Tom Hanks, that accompanied the fireworks display at the Washington Monument. Her performance received critical acclaim and caused sales for the song to skyrocket.

Her look for the night also received significant attention. She wore a custom Thom Browne white cashmere coat and matching floor-length skirt with silk satin covered buttons along the sides.

