Shakira keeps the build-up going in sheer dress and bejeweled bra Just one more day to go

Shakira is coming. She's building the hype. And she's about to take over in a matter of just one more day.

SEE: Shakira is unrecognisable as a redhead – see the Instagram snap!

The Colombian musical icon continued to generate excitement among her fandom as she shared a picture wearing a look that'll leave you feeling muy caliente.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William speaks to Shakira, Queen Rania and more as he unveils Earthshot Prize Council

The singer shared a snap of herself on her Instagram wearing a sheer crochet-knit dress, which looked like a net draped over her body, and a bejeweled bra.

She glowed in the (studio) light with her curly locks flowing in what looked like a scene from a photoshoot or the music video for her new music.

MORE: Katy Perry looks regal as she celebrates exciting news

"#DontWaitUp Friday / Viernes midnight local time / medianoche hora local 10am EST / 4pm CET," she captioned the picture, building buzz for her upcoming single, Don't Wait Up.

The singer's new look has fans even more excited for new music

Her picture has already elicited a strong response from her fans, including will.i.am, who was just as excited when she released the cover art for the song, and commented with the same, "I can't wait," this time with a bunch of flame emojis.

Her other fans were just as excited, with one writing, "Sooooo excited!!!!!!!" and another saying, "Yeeees queen is back," and a third commenting with, "QUEEN YOU LOOK SO GOOOOOOD!"

MORE: Shakira on motherhood: 'I used to be the centre of my world, and now I am only a satellite of my children'

READ: Shakira forced to postpone 'El Dorado World Tour' - find out why

The single is her first official solo track since 2018, a long time for Shakira fans to wait. The last major event with the singer was her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in 2020 with Jennifer Lopez.

Shakira officially announced the coming of her new single earlier this week

The song is also rumored to be the lead single from her upcoming album, which will be her first since 2017's El Dorado.

Based on the hype the single has already managed to create, it is on track to become one of her most successful releases since Girl Like Me with The Black Eyed Peas last year, and her own Chantaje with Maluma in 2016.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.