Penelope Cruz receives devastating family news following heartbreaking death

Penelope Cruz faced heartbreaking family news following the tragic death of her husband Javier Bardem's mother, Pilar Bardem
Pilar passed away at the age of 82, and her children released a statement on social media to announced the sad news.
"We want to share the news that Pilar Bardem, our mother, our example, has passed away. She left in peace, without suffering and surrounded by the love of her family," her children Carlos, Monica and Javier wrote in a message published Saturday evening on Carlos' Twitter account.
Pilar's three children are all in the acting profession, with her son, Javier, winning an Oscar for his role in No Country for Old Men.
Javier previously opened up about how his mother inspired his acting career during an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais.
He said: "From her (my mother), I learnt that if you are going to do something, you have to do it very well."
Penelope Cruz's mother-in-law, actress Pilar Bardem, passed away aged 82
"I remember her spending night after night going over the scripts."
The late actress was also known for her political and social activism, including campaigning to help improve the conditions for actors in the industry, and against the 2003 war in Iraq.
Penelope was incredibly close with her famous mother-in-law
Following the sad news of Pilar's passing, many fans around the world took to social media to pay their respects.
One wrote: "I'm so sorry. I'm going to miss Pilar a lot, your mom. A wonderful woman and artist. A big one without limits. I hug you without measure, you and all your beautiful family," while another wrote: "So sorry Carlos, what a great woman and example of everything, actress, person and commitment to all just causes."
Javier Bardem with his late mother Pilar
A third added: "Every time someone yells no to war, Pilar Bardem will continue by our side. When a woman fights for her rights and those of all, Pilar Bardem will be with us. A big hug."
