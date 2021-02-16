Salma Hayek, Penelope Cruz shock fans with stunning new selfie in matching accessories Fans hailed them as the 'two most beautiful women in the world'

Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz shook fans when the Frida actress posted a selfie of them together looking absolutely stunning on an outdoor stroll.

Salma shared the side-by-side snap with Penelope to her own Instagram. Both women seemed to have a filter that lightened their eyes just a touch, which accentuated their matching accessories.

Both actresses were putting safety first- sporting matching blue masks. Salma captioned the snap: "How I miss seeing my friends out of the screens" and added the hashtag "BFF" for best friends forever.

One fan commented: "Two most beautiful women in the world," while many wrote "beautiful."

Salma has taken to an occasional chat and stroll in London recently, where presumably her and Penelope's photo was taken.

Stunning! Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz have been friends for years

Late last month, Salma took a similar meet up on the streets. Salma met up with her agent, Maha Dakhil Jackson.

She wore a smart pair of glasses for the occasion, a white coat and a figure hugging beige top.

She topped the look off with a black mask. Salma captioned the photo: "Having a walking meeting with my agent."

While it was unclear what she and her agent discussed at the time, fans are surely eager to find out what the actress has up her sleeves for her next project.

Salma's followers also took notice of Salma's mask selection in that snap as well.

One commented: "Ms. Salma Hayek, stay safe, great job on wearing a mask," while others thought it was a great way for her to walk down a London street incognito.

Salma shared another very smart look from a Zoom call llast month that appeared to be business related as well.

In the close up that Salma shared to Instagram, the actress was sporting a bold red lip and her lightly highlighted hair was swept up in a glamorous updo.

Salma recently returned to the UK following a getaway with her family to a sun-soaked location that ended at the end of January.

The back to work grind and London living has been change of pace for the actress who had spent the start of 2021 posting photos of herself on beaches and flaunting her incredible figure in a selection of swimsuits.

