Olivia Wilde stuns in lace see-through dress at Sundance

Olivia Wilde turned heads at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, stepping out in a daring lace, semi-sheer black gown for the premiere of her new movie The Invite in Park City, Utah.

© Getty Images Olivia stole the show in a stunning lace dress

The actress and filmmaker attended the screening at the Eccles Center Theater on Saturday, January 24, 2026. Olivia's black dress played with transparency and texture, featuring delicate lace panels through the bodice and skirt. Thin straps and a fitted silhouette kept the look sleek and modern, while the floor-length hemline and floral lace detailing added an edgy, art-house chic.

Olivia wore her blonde hair loose and softly waved, parted down the middle for an effortless finish, while her makeup leaned into understated glamour with smoky eyes, glowing skin and a neutral lip. The result was a look that felt confident rather than performative – the kind of fashion moment that reads as quietly bold up close and undeniably striking on camera.

© Getty Images Olivia was glowing on the night

In photos from the event, Olivia was seen alongside her The Invite co-stars Edward Norton and Seth Rogen, posing together on the red carpet and later sharing relaxed, candid moments at an after-party for the movie. She also warmly hugged actor and director Taiki Waititi as they celebrated at The Invite after party with Casamigos at The Cabin On Main Street. The 41-year-old also sported a small pin saying "Ice out" throughout the event, a powerful nod to the national protests currently casting a heavy shadow over the Park City celebrations.

The Invite is a couples dramedy that plays out over one night in a San Francisco apartment and stars Olivia, Ed, Seth and Penelope Cruz. An emotional Olivia received a standing ovation for the movie, which she also directed, saying: "This was the dream, to premiere right here for you guys," thanking Sundance founder Robert Redford, who died last year at age 89.

© Getty Images Olivia with co-stars Edward Norton and Seth Rogen

During the closing Q&A, Wilde was asked by Kim Yutani, Sundance’s programming head, how she balanced broad humor and raw emotion, Variety reports.

"I heard a wise person say, 'You're never as vulnerable as when you're laughing,' Olivia replied. "And I think that the great thing about this group is it allowed us to take people on that journey, to let them laugh, let them relax, and then just gut punch them," she said.

© Getty Images for Casamigos Olivia embraced Taika Waititi at The Invite after party

Her co-star Ed was full of praise for his director, saying: "Seth and I both have directed films that we’ve been acting in as well. Inevitably, you come to moments where you say, 'This was a terrible decision.' It’s hard for me to overstate the grace and wisdom with which Olivia gave that performance and directed us."

Between the triumph of her premiere and her head-turning gown, it’s safe to say Olivia stole the show at Sundance on the night.