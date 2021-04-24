Hannah Hargrave
Bliss actress Salma Hayek looked incredible in a little black dress for date night with her husband and friends and she shared the rare photo on Instagram
Salma Hayek is enjoying a romantic trip away in Rome and she gave fans a sneak peek into her getaway with a family photo on Instagram.
The Bliss actress rocked a little black dress for dinner with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, and some friends.
In the photo, the group were huddled together and Salma was pretending to steal a bit of cake from the gentleman next to her.
She captioned the post: "So happy to be in Rome surrounded by my husband, amazing friends and food."
Salma and her billionaire husband celebrated their twelfth wedding anniversary in February. Italy has a special place in their hearts as it was the venue for their second wedding just a few months after their first.
Salma and Francois are in Italy with friends
The happy couple share their 14-year-old daughter, Valentina, and Salma previously opened up about her relationship with Francois when she told Allure: "[Francois] is the best husband in the world. I get to be who I am with him, and I don’t feel that somebody tries to limit me."
She also made a surprising revelation about being married to one of the richest men in the world!
Salma and Francois share one daughter together
Before they tied the knot, she said she told Francois: "I have a system in my life that I've chosen, where my expenses from before the marriage are my expenses."
Salma continued: "And he goes, 'I know. That's why I want to marry you.'
"Maybe that's also part of what works great in my marriage. I still have my independence. But he likes it. I get a lot of respect from him."
