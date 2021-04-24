Salma Hayek posts incredibly rare photo with husband - and she looks amazing The couple have been married since 2009

Salma Hayek is enjoying a romantic trip away in Rome and she gave fans a sneak peek into her getaway with a family photo on Instagram.

The Bliss actress rocked a little black dress for dinner with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, and some friends.

MORE: Salma Hayek is unrecognisable after unexpected makeover

In the photo, the group were huddled together and Salma was pretending to steal a bit of cake from the gentleman next to her.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma Hayek pole dances in the middle of a restaurant

She captioned the post: "So happy to be in Rome surrounded by my husband, amazing friends and food."

Salma and her billionaire husband celebrated their twelfth wedding anniversary in February. Italy has a special place in their hearts as it was the venue for their second wedding just a few months after their first.

MORE: Salma Hayek stuns in a crop top with sky high heels and does tequila shots

MORE: Salma Hayek makes shameless bikini body confession

Salma and Francois are in Italy with friends

The happy couple share their 14-year-old daughter, Valentina, and Salma previously opened up about her relationship with Francois when she told Allure: "[Francois] is the best husband in the world. I get to be who I am with him, and I don’t feel that somebody tries to limit me."

She also made a surprising revelation about being married to one of the richest men in the world!

MORE: Salma Hayek wows with natural hair colour in gorgeous beach photos

READ: Salma Hayek glows in dressing gown selfie exposing two chest tattoos

Salma and Francois share one daughter together

Before they tied the knot, she said she told Francois: "I have a system in my life that I've chosen, where my expenses from before the marriage are my expenses."

Salma continued: "And he goes, 'I know. That's why I want to marry you.'

"Maybe that's also part of what works great in my marriage. I still have my independence. But he likes it. I get a lot of respect from him."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.