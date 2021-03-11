Salma Hayek shares epic throwback snap with Penelope Cruz for this important reason The star had an urgent message for her fans

Salma Hayek has delivered an urgent message to her fans, as she posed in a slinky orange dress alongside her BFF Penelope Cruz.

The Frida star posted the throwback snap on her Instagram, which featured Penelope wearing a similarly striking white dress, as the pair raised their hands in the air.

But Salma wasn't sharing the post for a fun throwback, as she left an important message urging fans to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

"Who wants COVID-19 to be over? Me!!!! Me!!!!" the star captioned her glamorous photo.

Many fans shared her sentiment, as they responded in the comments by writing "me" or by posting the raised hand emoji.

One fan said that the throwback was a "lovely wish from lovely ladies" while another wrote: "Soo ready! Hope you are well!"

The star had a very important message for fans

Another praised the Hitman's Bodyguard actress for sharing her message, writing: "So powerful Salma," and one fan expressed their hopes at what might happen after the pandemic, saying: "I do, so I can meet you."

Although many fans praised the actress for important post, many others loved Salma and Penelope's enduring friendship.

"FAV FRIENDSHIP EVER!" enthused one excited fan, while another posted: "Love your friendship."

One fan complimented the pair, writing: "I found two pretty best friends," while a fourth added: "Dreams are made of this duo."

One fan shared their hopes that the Bandidas stars would act together again, asking: "Where can I sign a petition to have you and Penélope working together again?"

The star has a long-lived friendship with Penelope Cruz

On Wednesday, Salma shared a rare picture of herself enjoying a spectacular sunset with her teenage daughter, Valentina.

The pair took the shot after enjoying an unusual pastime. As shopping is currently off-limits due to COVID-19 restrictions, the mother and daughter instead went quad biking in the sand.

"Desert love," the Bliss star captioned the post as she lovingly embraced her daughter from behind.

The star's fans could barely handle the adorable snapshot, with one writing: "Beautiful," another adding: "OMG you two," and a third commenting: "Desert beauties."

