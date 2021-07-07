Penelope Cruz dazzles in a blue swimsuit on dreamy vacation with Javier Bardem She looks stunning!

Penelope Cruz is aging backward. The Loving Pablo star looked incredible as she enjoyed a summer vacation in Sardinia with her husband Javier Bardem looking stunning in a blue swimsuit.

The figure-flattering one-piece look gave us total glam excursion vibes with its sweetheart neckline and metallic gold detailing, and Penelope added a chic edge with statement earrings and square-rimmed black sunglasses that she wore on top of her slicked-back hair.

Penelope and Javier married in 2010

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 47-year-old actress and Javier could be seen lounging on the shore, with the Everybody Knows star kicking back in swimming trunks and black shades that coordinated with Penelope’s frames.

They also hopped into the water and enjoyed some fun in the sun with their children, Leo, 10, and Luna, seven, who were also in tow on the trip.

Penelope married Javier in 2010 and shared her sentiments about motherhood and her family to Marie Claire in 2019.

The couple has two children together, Leo, 10, and Luna, seven

"My life is...a very different life. But it’s the life that I always wanted since I was a little girl," she said. “When I was four or five, I was already performing, and the characters in my games were always mothers. I really wanted to be a mother, for as long as I can remember. But I did it when I felt the time was right—the right time, the right person."

When asked about what motherhood has been like for her, Penelope added, "The thing is, I never speak about the children in interviews. I don’t care if people think I’m strange; that’s sacred for me."

"It’s the thing that has made me happiest," she continued. "But there are a lot of things that have surprised me about it. It’s like a revolution inside you—a very animal-like one. The whole world looks different. You’ll never think of yourself first again, and I think that’s a very good thing. It happens in a second."

