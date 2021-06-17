Lorraine Kelly had an exciting night as she headed to Wembley Stadium to watch the Euros 2020 match between England and Scotland that ultimately ended in a goalless draw.

And the Lorraine presenter didn't show up to the match alone, as she brought along with her former Spice Girl Melanie C.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly and Mel C enjoy "tense" Euros 2020 match

Posing for a photo before the match, Lorraine wrote: "First time at @wembleystadium and what a @EURO2020 game to be at!! Here in good company and set for a bit of friendly rivalry with @MelanieCmusic. Come on @ScotlandNT!!!#RivalsReUnited @Bookingcom #ENGSCO"

She also provided fans with live updates throughout the match, calling it "very tense" as she had a laugh with Mel C.

At the end of the match, she spoke of her pride at having watched the matching, tweeting: "25 yrs since @England v @ScotlandNT met at EURO 96. What a game and loving the passion from the fans! @MelanieCmusic and I so proud of our teams. #RivalsReUnited @Bookingcom #EURO2020."

Mel was a little less happy with the result, and while she congratulated Scotland for playing "brilliantly" she said: "England, you could do better."

But she was more than happy to spend time with Lorraine, as she added: "Great to share the points and enjoy the banter with @reallorraine."

The pair had a great time at the match

Fans loved seeing the pair together, and one wrote: "Beautiful girls, never knew we were missing you 2 as a perfect combo xx."

A second said: "Have the best time, bring us luck," while a third joked: "Good luck with the half-time show, Lorraine. I hope you’ve practiced! (Otherwise just mime and Mel will cover....) Enjoy the match! X"

Although a goalless game isn't the most exciting thing to celebrate, Lorraine did have a different occasion to mark recently as her daughter Rosie celebrated her 27th birthday.

Lorraine and her husband have been married since 1992

Writing for HELLO!, the star revealed that she and her daughter had gone for a "girls only spa night" alongside Rosie's adorable puppy, Ruby.

The trio travelled to the Ellenborough Park Hotel near Cheltenham, where they were treated "cocktails and brilliant food" in some dining carriages outside the hotel.

And it wasn't just Lorraine and her daughter who were treated to some luxurious treatments, as she revealed that Ruby was "treated like a Princess with her own bed, cushion and toys."

