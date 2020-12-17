Loading the player...

Kate Garraway accepts Inspiration of the Year at HELLO! Awards Congratulations to the TV and radio presenter

HELLO!'s Star Women Awards took place on Thursday 17 December in a virtual ceremony hosted by Kate Silverton. The final award of the night was Inspiration of the Year in association with Childrensalon, which was awarded to Kate Garraway, in recognition of the fact that, while experiencing the most painful period of her life after her husband Derek was hospitalized for Covid-19, she has become a remarkable beacon of hope for those who are experiencing the same heartbreak. Watch the video above to find out more about our well-deserving winner.

"It's so kind of you," Kate said as she accepted her award. "I don't feel like I'm an inspiration at all. I just feel like I've been trying to get through. If it has been helpful, then that is lovely. If you've lost someone due to COVID or you've lost someone for whatever reason, I think Christmas is very tough. I'm lucky that Derek is still with us, and that we still have hope for next year, but it is quite hard to know how to really plan."

Kate added: "I hope that we, as a country, can fight out way out of this pandemic and we don't give in to bitterness and anger. I just hope we can keep that lovely community spirit we had at the beginning. I hope we can keep some of the good things about 2020 – the positivity and community spirit – and hopefully let's just all let it be over."

Our Star Women winners were each presented with a luxurious goodie bag worth over £400, which included a £150 voucher to spend at Childrensalon, a mini Kensington handbag by Kurt Geiger, a candle by Candalia, a bottle of No2 Wildflower Gin by Cotswolds Distillery and a Verbena Festive Bauble by L'Occitane.