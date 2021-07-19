NOMINATE your Star Mum in this year's Inspiration Awards

This year's Inspiration Awards is making a grand return so it's the perfect time to think about which heroines you would like to put forward for the Star Mum award, sponsored by British luxury childrenswear brand Childrensalon.

If there is a selfless and brave mum that you think might deserve to be honoured for her generosity, now is the time to nominate her. Whoever wins this prize will follow in the footsteps of last year's winner Soraya Kelly, who set up charity The Gloves Are On to help steer underprivileged children in the right direction.

WATCH: Priya Vara won our Hello To Kindness award in 2020

If you think you know the perfect supermum who goes above and beyond to help others, both at home and in their community, or if you know a mother who has overcome tough challenges in their personal life, then please write and tell us, in no more than 300 words, why she deserves the prize.

Submit your entry, together with a recent photograph of your nominee, to us by filling in an entry form in the box below. Entries close at midnight on 16 August.

The top 20 nominations will be submitted to our celebrity panel, who will then put together a shortlist of five names that will go to a public vote.