Gemma Atkinson makes surprising confession about why she doesn't sunbathe in a bikini The star is staycationing in her Manchester home

Gemma Atkinson would normally be holidaying in Tenerife at this time of year, but because of the pandemic, she has chosen to staycation at home and make the most of the heatwave.

On Monday, the former Emmerdale actress shared several videos of herself sunbathing in her garden and could be seen doing so in a black bra and PJ bottoms.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson reveals why she chooses to sunbathe in her underwear

Explaining her choice of swimwear – or lack of – she told fans: "Some of them girls who spend a fortune on the swimwear and they look incredible, they look really, really good. But I can never get arsed trying it all on, so I just put my pyjama bottoms on and a bra.

"Lazy, proper lazy. I am, however, having a late lunch. How about that?" she said to her followers whilst resting against an outdoor beanbag.

Gemma is off from work for the next two weeks

Gemma has two weeks off work, and will no doubt make the most of it as her fiancé Gorka Marquez will be heading back to London soon to begin rehearsals for Strictly Come Dancing.

The dancer will be joined by four new colleagues, who were officially confirmed on Monday and who hail from all across the globe: South Africa, Ukraine, Poland and the United Kingdom.

First up is Kai Widdrington, who is the World Junior Latin American Champion 2010 and a former Dancing With The Stars Ireland professional. He will be joined by six-time Latin and Ballroom National Champion in Italy and former Let's Dance Germany professional, Nikita Kuzmin.

Gemma has been enjoying picnics with daughter Mia

Elsewhere, we have reigning South African Latin Champion, Cameron Lombard, and Polish Open Latin Champion 2014 and winner of BBC's The Greatest Dancer, Jowita Przystal.

They join the professional dancers already confirmed for the upcoming series: Gorka, Aljaz Skorjanec, Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones, and Oti Mabuse.