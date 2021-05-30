This weekend, Gemma Atkinson enjoyed one of her first nights out after lockdown restrictions lifted and she shared on social media that she had enjoyed the experience – apart from one aspect.

The former Emmerdale star took to her Instagram Stories, where she confessed that her heels had made her feet ache.

She then revealed that her fiancé, Strictly's Gorka Marquez, had given her a gift to help her cope, and it was certainly one that got her fans talking!

In one video, Gemma showed off the black toe spacers that her partner had bought her to help with the pain.

In the next, the mum-of-one laughed as she admitted she had received a lot of comments as a result, with many of her fans wondering why Gorka was such an expert on how to recover from wearing high heels!

"People think you wear high heels now," she laughed, talking to the dancer. "Because you bought me these toe spacers."

Gorka looked fabulous in heels on last year's Strictly

"No," Gorka could be heard saying in the background. "They release your muscles."

"It's about the muscles in your feet," Gemma explained, talking to the camera. "It's nothing to do with wearing heels or anything like that."

The star did soon concede, however, that Gorka rocks a pair of stilettos, uploading a snap of the proud dad in a stunning shimmering dress and high heels from last year's Strictly tribute to Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

Gemma and Gorka have been together since 2018

While the couple talked, their daughter Mia, who will turn two in July, could be seen sweetly toddling about in the background.

Gemma and Gorka met on the set of the BBC dance show back in 2017, where the actress and presenter made it into the final with her partner, Aljaz Skorjanec.

They began dating in early 2018 and announced that they were expecting a baby a year later.

In February 2021, Gorka proposed, and the pair are now planning their dream wedding.

