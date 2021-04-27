Gemma Atkinson divides fans after sharing picture of daughter Mia Her fans can't decide who she resembles the most

Strictly's Gemma Atkison has shared the most adorable photo of herself with daughter Mia to mark the beginning of the week.

The actress could be seen carrying her daughter in her arms, whilst pulling a confused expression. "What do you mean it's Monday already?!" she jokingly captioned the post.

Fans loved the snap of the mother-and-daughter duo, but many were divided over who little Mia resembles the most.

"She's just like her Mama," wrote Gemma's friend Kate Lawler. Another added: "Talk about a mini you." A third remarked: "She's your double, beautiful!"

Others, however, couldn't help but comment on her likeness to her dad, Strictly pro dancer Gorka Marquez. "Oh no I only see her Dad in her," one said, with a second revealing she definitely has "Gorka's eyes".

"Gorgeous! She's a perfect mix of the two of you," a third follower said.

Gemma's followers couldn't decide who Mia resembled the most

Gemma and Gorka first got together following the Strictly tour in 2018, and they welcomed Mia on 4 July 2019.

The pair got engaged this year, after Gorka popped the question on Valentine's Day, and the actress recently shared some details about their upcoming nuptials.

"We're obviously not going to do it this year given everything that is going on, the only thing we have agreed on so far is that we are going to do it abroad," she explained on Steph's Packed Lunch.

"Gorka wants his family to be able to order drinks at the bar and understand the waiters. His family don't speak English and my family don't speak Spanish, so we've said we'll meet halfway."

Gorka and Gemma announced their engagement earlier this year

She then joked: "That's all we've agreed on. Not this year, but the year after - if I can tolerate him for that long obviously!"

Last month, Gorka revealed that he had intended to propose to Gemma on their anniversary, but he postponed it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think it was good, I think it worked in my favour," he said of the delay.