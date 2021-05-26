Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez celebrate engagement with the most romantic staycation The Strictly stars got engaged on Valentine's Day

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have finally celebrated their engagement, three months after the Strictly Come Dancing star popped the question. The radio presenter took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a series of snaps from their romantic vacation at Rockliffe Hall in Darlington.

In the caption, Gemma gushed: "Finally got to celebrate our engagement! The wonderful @rockliffe_hall kindly invited us to come and stay for two nights and it was bliss!

"Two days of relaxation, wonderful food, nature trails and an incredible Spa and Gym. Thanks for having us guys! Your staff are wonderful #gifted #thankyou."

Snaps included the couple tucking into scones with strawberry jam and clotted cream, and another showing the pair taking a dip into the outdoor pool. "Perfect view," Gorka said alongside an image of his fiancée.

Celebrity friends were quick to react with Giovanni Pernice writing: "Perfect couple! Love you both." Gethin Jones added: "Glad you finally got to do it. Congrats! Xxx."

One of the pictures Gemma shared from their trip away

Gemma and Gorka, who met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, got engaged on Valentine's Day. They welcomed their baby daughter Mia on 4 July 2019.

The lovebirds are now looking forward to making wedding plans as soon as more COVID restrictions are eased. "We're obviously not going to do it this year given everything that is going on, the only thing we have agreed on so far is that we are going to do it abroad," Gemma recently said on Steph's Packed Lunch.

The mum-of-one looked care-free and relaxed

Confirming their big day will be a destination wedding, the 36-year-old revealed that they have no plans to tie the knot this year. She added: "Gorka wants his family to be able to order drinks at the bar and understand the waiters.

"His family don't speak English and my family don't speak Spanish, so we've said that we'll meet halfway. That's all we've agreed on. Not this year, but the year after - if I can tolerate him for that long obviously!"

