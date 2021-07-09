Gemma Atkinson was left slightly puzzled after fiancé Gorka Marquez left a heartwarming tribute to her on Instagram on Thursday. The Strictly Come Dancing professional uploaded a gorgeous snapshot of his love sipping a refreshing beverage.

Alongside the picture, Gorka gushed: "Just because I love you and I am so grateful to have you in my life! Thanks for be the best mum, the coolest and funniest fiancee and the best mate I could ever have."

He then added: "Ps: We don’t have Photos together @glouiseatkinson." However, Gemma was left questioning his sudden sense of appreciation as she jokingly remarked: "How you broken something???" [sic]

Many followers commented underneath the sweet post, with one writing: "You two are perfect together." Another stated: "She's a beaut, you're a lovely couple." A third post read: "Ah that's so lovely Gorka. You are a real gem."

Just days before, Gemma asked fans if she should wind him up after Gorka's national football team Spain lost on Italy in the Euro semi-final. She videoed herself in bed with him sitting there, and teased: "Football's coming home".

The pro dancer looked pretty unimpressed, with Gemma adding the caption: "Proper snide."

Gorka uploaded this sweet snap of Gemma

The couple, who met on the set of Strictly in 2017, got engaged on Valentine's Day. They welcomed their baby daughter Mia on 4 July 2019. The lovebirds are now looking forward to making wedding plans as soon as more COVID restrictions are eased.

"We're obviously not going to do it this year given everything that is going on, the only thing we have agreed on so far is that we are going to do it abroad," Gemma recently said on Steph's Packed Lunch. Confirming their big day will be a destination wedding, the 36-year-old revealed that they have no plans to tie the knot this year.

She added: "Gorka wants his family to be able to order drinks at the bar and understand the waiters. "His family don't speak English and my family don't speak Spanish, so we've said that we'll meet halfway. That's all we've agreed on. Not this year, but the year after - if I can tolerate him for that long obviously!"

