Rebel Wilson may have shed the pounds, but she certainly has not lost a single ounce of her sense of humor.

Her latest post to her Instagram feed is evidence of that, as she celebrates the coming together of her new movie in spectacular fashion.

Rebel, in her snug green cheerleading outfit, teamed up with the rest of the cheerleaders and cast members from the movie to celebrate their time filming together for the cameras.

As they all danced for the cameras to B*witched's C'est La Vie, Rebel eventually turned around and started twerking, letting them have it as her fellow dancers cheered her on.

The movie's director, Alex Hardcastle, spoke over the cheering, trying to stop the group from going too wild, although he also couldn't contain his laughter.

Rebel celebrated the end of filming for Senior Year with her director

"The smooth British voice you can hear on this is that of our director @alexhardcastle1 - who’s absolutely crushing directing Senior Year!" she wrote in the caption.

"We're at the end of the marathon right now…had a few issues this week but c'est la vie! We're such a strong team! Thanks Al and the Senior Year team for being so dammmm amazing!"

She also posted a picture alongside it of her with the director on the same set, smiling for the cameras, presumably before the dance mob began.

Her fans were left clutching their sides by the video and Rebel's amazing moves, writing in the comments, "You look SO good!!!" and saying, "The BEST!" although it's hard to find words among the scores of laughing and flame emojis.

The Senior Year filming has yielded an abundance of hilarious content

The Pitch Perfect actress has certainly had loads of fun while filming Senior Year, and she has given her fans several snippets of how the cast and crew pass the time when not rolling.

She shared another video recently in her cheerleading get-up, dancing along to a TikTok challenge with the rest of her cheerleaders.

In the caption for the video, she wrote, "Bulldogettes in the HOUSE!! HHS ps this was a surprise TikTok in between a take! Wait til you see our actual routine #lips2lips #SeniorYear"

