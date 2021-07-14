Rebel Wilson shows off epic tan lines in green hot pants The actress wasn't happy about her look

Rebel Wilson has made a huge body transformation over the last 18 months but her appearance was far from ideal in her latest snapshot.

The Pitch Perfect host showed off her silly side with a selfie she admitted she was not impressed with.

In the photo she shared on her Instagram stories, Rebel looked trim and fit in a cheerleading outfit on the set of her new movie, Senior Year.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson wears a mesh top for unexpected dance routine

But she'd whipped off her skirt to reveal a pair of green hotpants and some serious tan lines on her thighs.

"Real happy about my tan line," she wrote sarcastically as she posed in front of the mirror with a sour-looking expression.

While she might not be thrilled with the impact the sun has had on her skin, Rebel is having a blast shooting and producing the high school comedy.

Rebel has spent a little too long in the sun!

Just days before, she gave fans a sneak peek at the movie and showed off her amazing cheerleading skills too.

The Australian actress rocked the same outfit, but completed it with a mini-skirt, sneakers and a ribbon in her hair as she took center stage in the cheer squad.

Rebel looked like a pro as she got revved up on the football field.

Rebel is having a great time on the set of Senior Year

She captioned the TikTok post which she also added to Instagram: "Bulldogettes in the HOUSE!! HHS ps this was a surprise TikTok in between a take! Wait til you see our actual routine #lips2lips #SeniorYear."

Her fans commented with glee and marvelled at her 75lb weight loss too. One wrote: "Her weight loss is so inspiring," and another added: "This video is EVERYTHING."

Rebel recently got wowed with her swimsuit look

It's not just her fans who are getting excited about her new look either. After Rebel posted a swimsuit selfie recently she received the ultimate compliment from her ex-boyfriend, Jacob Busch.

He responded to her social media photo which was captioned, "I'm stronger up against the ropes," by adding a couple of cheeky flame emojis, suggesting he strongly approved.

