Rebel Wilson has fans in hysterics with hilarious sunbathing video

Rebel Wilson has shared a brilliant video with fans of her rapping along to Kris Kros' 1992 hit I Missed The Bus while sunbathing.

The actress shared the video with fans, reminding them to never forget "I was an 11-year-old rapper in a group with my sister Liberty".

"This was our fave song to perform," she shared, as she mouthed the lyrics - "cause when I woke up yo the bus was gone, I almost broke my neck, tryin to get out the door, and I chased the bus 'til my feet was sore" - in the selfie video.

Rebel wore a rash shirt and a red bucket hat in the video, as she appeared to be sunbathing on a rooftop.

The actress as made a huge body transformation over the last 18 months but in a recent picture she joked her appearance was far from ideal as she showed off tan lines.

In the photo she shared on her Instagram stories, Rebel rocked a cheerleading outfit on the set of her new movie, Senior Year.

But in a second snap she'd whipped off her skirt to reveal a pair of green hotpants and some serious tan lines on her thighs.

Rebel has spent a little too long in the sun

"Real happy about my tan line," she wrote sarcastically as she posed in front of the mirror with a sour-looking expression.

While she might not be thrilled with the impact the sun has had on her skin, Rebel is having a blast shooting and producing the high school comedy.

She recently shared a video with the younger cast, all of whom wore shiny metallic cheerleader outfits and performed a silly dance for TikTok.

Rebel shared this incredible final video from on set

Just days before, she gave fans a sneak peek at the movie and showed off her amazing cheerleading skills too.

The Australian actress rocked the same outfit, but completed it with a mini-skirt, sneakers and a ribbon in her hair as she took center stage in the cheer squad.

Rebel finished filming Senior Year last week, and fans can't wait to see it! The film stars the Australian actress as a cheerleader trying to reclaim her high-school life after being in a coma for two decades.

