Rebel Wilson raises the heat in black leather skirt A day of fun in the sun for Rebel

Rebel Wilson's fashion journey has been one that fans have earnestly followed over the past few months as she shows off her transformed self.

Her new Instagram picture is more proof of how many fashion statements she's been able to make since her weight loss transformation.

The actress posted a photo on her Instagram stories of herself at what looks like a carnival or a fair, where she's having a go at the basketball stand trying to sink a shot.

She stood with her back to the camera, wearing a black shirt and a black leather skirt underneath with some gold shoes. "Follow through," she wrote on the picture. Clearly, a hot day isn't going to stop the actress from feeling good in her all-black ensemble.

Rebel wore her all-black look for a day at the carnival trying to become a basketball pro

The Pitch Perfect actress has been impressing fans with her major physical change without feeling the need to highlight it too much and still remaining an advocate for body positivity.

She's been able to do so by using her humor and generally fun attitude to keep her fans engaged with other facets of her personality and career, like her recent posts from the sets of her upcoming film, Senior Year.

The actress is currently enjoying a break in Florida after wrapping up filming for the movie, which sees her play a woman who, having just woken up from a 20-year coma, tries to recapture the magic of her years in high school.

The actress has been delighting fans with posts from the sets of Senior Year

She recently posted a series of snaps from one of the scenes in the movie, dressed in a high school cheerleading outfit, complete with the pose and the ribbon in her hair.

"I really do get to live out my BRING IT ON dreams in this movie!" she captioned the photos as fans cheered her on in the comments section and made rallying cries of their own.

