Rebel Wilson puts on flirty display in very short cheerleading outfit Who knew she could dance like that!

Goooooo Rebel! Pitch Perfect's Rebel Wilson had fans cheering for her for more reasons than one when she put on an impressive display on the set of her new movie, Senior Year.

The Australian actress rocked a tiny cheerleading outfit, complete with a mini-skirt, sneakers and a ribbon in her hair as she took center stage in the cheer squad.

Rebel looked like a pro as she got revved up on the football field. She captioned the TikTok post which she also added to Instagram: "Bulldogettes in the HOUSE!! HHS ps this was a surprise TikTok in between a take! Wait til you see our actual routine #lips2lips #SeniorYear.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson enjoys thrill-seeking date at the funfair

Her fans commentented with glee and marvelled at her 75lb weight loss too. One wrote: "Her weight loss is so inspiring," and another added: "This video is EVERYTHING."

Rebel has been busy filming and producing the flick after she finished shooting her first non-comedic role in The Almond and the Seahorse.

Senior Year is about a cheerleader who wakes up from a 20-year-long coma and heads back to high school to claim the prom queen crown!

Rebel was rehearsing for her role in Senior Year

When she first announced the film news Rebel wrote a post on social media and added: "I mean who doesn’t love a high school cheerleading movie! #seniorYear."

When it comes to Rebel's real-life experience of high school she has previously revealed she was a self-proclaimed "nerd".

She graduated with a law degree from the University of New South Wales, but always had a passion for acting too and decided to follow those dreams… and a good thing too!

Rebel recently showed off another look from the movie

Rebel is killing it with her acting career but recently revealed she came to America with nothing before landing her role in Bridemaids.

While shooting an advertising campaign, Pay Better, for Afterpay she said: "When I moved to America I had to start all over.

"It was a huge financial risk, and I remember selling everything I owned; my car, my Apple computer that I loved, every single possession to fund coming to America.

"I started from nothing, and I remember living on about $60 a week for a year, until Bridesmaids came out, and I got consistent work after that."

The hit movie was released in 2011 meaning Rebel has amassed her fortune in just ten years.

