Rebel Wilson is positively glowing in new sporty selfie 

We need Rebel Wilson’s skincare regimen stat.

The Pitch Perfect star’s complexion was flawless as she stepped out of her cheerleading uniform and into the stands to cheer on the Atlanta Braves at a baseball game over the weekend.

Rebel shared several photos that showed her posing with friends in an Atlanta Braves baseball cap paired with a black T-shirt that had a plunging V-neckline. She completed the look with jeans and a thin gold necklace.

As for her makeup, Rebel went with a no-makeup-makeup look and rocked a splash of pink gloss on her lips. It was so light and perfect for summer, and worth duplicating for daytime events.

“Matching hats coz we dope like that @badejender @zchao @thesamrichardson #atlantabraves,” Rebel captioned the post.

“Looking gorgeous,” one fan wrote in her comments. “I love it!”, another follower added.

Speaking of Rebel’s on-set cheerleading uniforms that she wore while shooting her upcoming film, Senior Year, the Pooch Perfect host made fans swoon yet again when she shared a video of herself dancing in a sparkly cheerleading mini dress as she wrapped up filming of the project.

The fun-loving actress could be seen doing some flirty cheerleading moves and had no problem bumping and grinding to the music. She captioned the post with a heartfelt message in her fellow actors who starred alongside her on the high school movie.

Rebel wrote: "Happy last day @brandonscottjones - ever since I met you on ISN’T IT ROMANTIC I knew you were amazing - an amazing actor and improviser, an amazing writer and an all-round amazing guy!

"Love ya! And big it up to @jeremyraytaylor @iamavantika @joshuarobertcolley and my Bulldogettes for crushing our routine today #SeniorYear."

The Australian star has been having a blast shooting the movie in Atlanta, and she's blown fans away with many of her looks from the film.

We can’t wait to see the finished product when the movie hits theaters!

