Lady Kitty Spencer's wedding guests revealed: From Pixie Lott to Mark Francis Vandelli

On Saturday, Lady Kitty Spencer married her fiancé Michael Lewis in a beautiful Rome ceremony.

Their wedding was a star-studded affair, filled with many of Lady Kitty's friends from Pixie Lott to Made in Chelsea star Mark Francis Vandelli.

Here's who attended…

WATCH: Guests arrive for the wedding of Lady Kitty Spencer

Pixie Lott

Singer Pixie Lott is a close friend of Kitty, and the pair memorably met up at the Schiaparelli show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris.

Oliver Cheshire

Pixie didn't head to the wedding alone, as she brought her own fiancé, model Oliver Cheshire along to the event.

Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding is another of Kitty's friends from the pop world, and Kitty has lavished her friend's vocal abilities with plenty of compliments in the past.

Viscountess Emma Weymouth

Viscountess Emma Weymouth has been in attendance at the wedding, and has shared numerous snaps of herself enjoying her time in Italy.

Sabrina Elba

Sabrina Elba attended the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018 alongside her husband Idris Elba. She was seen fanning herself alongside other attendees as they headed on their way.

Jade Holland Cooper

Fashion designer Jade Holland Cooper has posted several pictures from Italy already in a gorgeous array of frocks, and her baby is also looking the part!

Marpessa Hennink

Dutch model Marpessa Hennink is already at the event, and posted a selfie with the bride-to-be, writing: "Team Bride. It's finally happening."

Simon Huck

PR guru Simon Huck looked incredibly dapper in his suit, alongside his own fiancé, Phil Riportella.

Mark Francis Vandelli

Made in Chelsea star Mark Francis Vandelli is also at the wedding and left a cryptic message that read: "And so it begins @kitty.spencer."

Maye Musk

Model and dietian Maye Musk looked incredibly glam as she got ready for the big day, teasing: "What's happening?" on her Instagram Stories.

German Larkin

Photographer German Larkin looked incredibly dapper in a suit ahead of the event.

Piotr Krzymowski

Artist Piotr Krzymowski enjoyed a pre-wedding meal with Pixie Lott, Oliver Cheshire, Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Mark Francis Vandelli before getting into a striking blue suit.

