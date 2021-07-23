Inside Princess Diana's niece Kitty Spencer's pre-wedding party

Lady Kitty Spencer, the niece of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, has kicked off her wedding weekend with a four-course dinner and gifts for her guests.

The likes of Viscountess Emma Weymouth, Marjorie Gublemann, PR guru Simon Huck, Made in Chelsea star Mark Francis Vandelli, and photographer German Larkin are in the Italian city for nuptials.

Guests are staying at the five-star Hotel de la Ville in Rome, Italy - just moments away from the famous Spanish Steps.

MORE: Lady Kitty Spencer speaks honestly about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Kitty Spence's style file

When guests arrived at the hotel, they discovered adorable straw bags with the Italian flag colours on the straps and the word "baci" was embroidered across the bag; the word is Italian for "kisses".

The bag was packed with an assortment of gifts from Kitty and her fiance Michael Lewis.

SEE: Lady Kitty Spencer's leopard print cocktail dress is all kinds of outfit goals

RELATED: Prince Harry and William's cousin Lady Kitty Spencer's £19million home is astonishing

On Friday, the group enjoyed a dinner that took place at the Galleria Del Cardinale, a stunning baroque events space in the city. The menu included a classic veal and tuna salad, beef broth and pumpkin cream ravioli, baked eggplant, and a selection of sweet treats

Kitty's pals shared the news of the wedding weekend with this post

Kitty, 30, is marrying 62-year-old Michael, a South Africa-born fashion tycoon said to be worth £80million. He owns a £19 million mansion in central London, as well as his home in South Africa’s capital.

The businessman comes from a wealthy family thanks to his grandfather founding a furniture retailer in the 1930s, which Michael's father, Stanley Lewis, leveraged to buy a stake in clothing retailer Foschini Group in the 1980s.

Michael later took a place on the Foschini Group board and has been chairing it since 2015.

It is unclear how the two met

It is not clear how Lady Kitty and Michael met, but they are reported to have started dating in 2018, although their relationship was only confirmed when the pair were spotted leaving a New York hotel together in 2019.

Royal watchers began to wonder if the pair were tying the knot this weekend when Kitty's close friend, Dutch fashion model Marpessa Hennink, posted a selfie with Kitty with the words: "Team Bride. It's happening finally."

It is unknown if Kitty's cousins Prince William and Prince Harry, or their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, will be at the ceremony.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.