Carrie Ann Inaba was bursting with pride this week as she reunited with her family to celebrate her nephew's graduation. The star of The Talk shared a series of snapshots showing her with her loved one as she praised Matthew for completing his studies at college.

"What a beautiful day celebrating my nephew's graduation from college!" Carrie proudly wrote in the caption for her post.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba gives health update from bed

"@matthew_mead_pickleball I'm so excited for you and I'm in awe of the adult you have become. You've always been such a kind and loving and empathetic being… and it's so heartwarming to see you shine. I look forward to seeing all the wonderful things you will do in this world."

It didn't escape notice that Carrie's on-off boyfriend Fabien Viteri appeared in a number of the family photos - seemingly confirming their romance is going from strength to strength.

Carrie, 53, previously revealed to fans that the couple had gone their separate ways back in May after eight months together. Writing on Instagram at the time, she shared: "I am single. Again. I am also… grateful for what it was. Confused. Uncertain of the future. Sad. Hopeful. Trying to allow the emotions.

"Trying to be strong, allowing myself the space to cry and I will grow. And I will evolve. And I will survive this too. And I will honor that gift that it was."

She added: "Sometimes the things you thought were forever end up only being temporary. Finding the strength to accept that it's over is enormously painful.

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba reveals exciting news about her job

READ: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shares gorgeous beach photos during time off work

"Losing your friend… losing the hopes and dreams… your partner… the person you shared everything with… your person… your love… it's hard."

Carrie continued: "I'm not going to fake that I am OK. I celebrate my emotions, because it tells me that I'm alive and that my heart loves deeply.

"It was real. True love. And I'm so sad it's over. But I'm grateful it happened. So very grateful," she concluded.

Read more HELLO! US stories here