Carrie Ann Inaba shares heartfelt message on emotional day as fans show support The Talk star was inundated with messages from her loyal followers

Carrie Ann Inaba received a mass of support from her loyal fans over the weekend as the TV star paid tribute to her late father, Rodney Y. Inaba.

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba shares devastating news following The Talk hiatus

On Sunday, The Talk star took to Instagram to post a special Father's Day message to her dad, who sadly passed away in 2013.

The Dancing with the Stars judge shared a beautiful scenic childhood photo of herself as a little girl with her parents.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shares health update from bed

In the image, Carrie and her father were both pulling faces, and she wrote alongside it: "Nuff said. The apple doesn't fall far from the tree. I miss you dad."

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba shares intimate bikini selfie - fans all say the same thing

MORE: The Talk hosts' incredible homes: Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and more

She continued: "Happy Father's Day in heaven. Hope you are smiling, laughing and eating some spicy food with a little rice in your eyebrow. Love you!

"And Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there!"

The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba paid a heartfelt tribute to her late father

Fans were quick to comment on the post to share their support, with one writing: "Happy heavenly Father's Day, RIP," while another wrote: "Love pic, Happy Father's Day to your dad. Many blessings."

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba shares medical update as fans show support

MORE: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shares heartfelt message alongside rare family photo

Many more simply responded with love heart emojis and praying hand emojis.

Carrie's father passed away in March 2013 and at the time Carrie revealed his sad death in an exclusive blog in People magazine.

The Talk star is incredibly close to her mother and brother

She wrote: "My father, Rodney Y. Inaba, passed away this past Thursday morning and it's been a really challenging time.

"Losing a loved one is something that is so very hard to understand and cope with. I'm filled with a tremendous sadness but also a relief, for he is in a better place now."

MORE: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba reflects on healing in new post

She added: "He was a special man and to know him was to love him. He was a pioneer, an entrepreneur, an animal lover and he was never afraid to speak his mind.

Carrie has taken a leave of absence from The Talk to focus on her health

"I think I got some of this from him. I'm grateful for the gifts he has bestowed upon me."

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba reveals exciting news about her job

READ: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shares gorgeous beach photos during time off work

Carrie is incredibly close to her family and often shares photos with her mother Patty and brother Craig.

The star's family have been there to support her during her difficult year, which has seen her take a leave of absence from The Talk to focus on her health.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.