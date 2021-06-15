Carrie Ann Inaba shares candid selfie with her 'love' following romance rumours The TV star has taken a leave of absence from The Talk

Carrie Ann Inaba has continued to spark romance rumours with another selfie with Fabien Viteri.

The Talk star took to Instagram on Monday to share a candid selfie of the pair hanging out at the star's home in LA, both with a drink in their hand.

In the caption, the Dancing with the Stars judge wrote: "Sunday funday with my love. Except it's Monday."

Carrie's fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "You made your way back to each other!" while another wrote: "So happy for you both." A third added: "What a beautiful couple."

The loved-up photos were posted a week after Carrie shared pictures of her and Fabien during a day out together at a farm.

The TV personality and Fabien were pictured embracing while relaxing on a haystack, which Carrie simply captioned with a love heart and praying hand emoji.

Carrie Ann Inaba is rumoured to be back together with boyfriend Fabien Viteri

The CBS star had announced that she had separated from Fabien in May, following an eight-month relationship.

While Carrie hasn't yet confirmed that she is back with Fabien, the photos appear to show that they are very much an item again.

In May, she shared a heartfelt tribute to Fabien, who she began dating in September, following their separation.

The 53-year-old detailed her split on Instagram, and admitted that she was "so sad" that it was over.

Carrie and Fabien began dating in September

She wrote alongside a selfie: "I am single. Again. I am also… grateful for what it was. Confused. Uncertain of the future. Sad. Hopeful. Trying to allow the emotions.

"Trying to be strong, allowing myself the space to cry and I will grow. And I will evolve. And I will survive this too. And I will honor that gift that it was."

She added: "Sometimes the things you thought were forever end up only being temporary. Finding the strength to accept that it's over is enormously painful.

The Talk star often shares photos of Fabien on social media

"Losing your friend… losing the hopes and dreams… your partner… the person you shared everything with… your person… your love… it's hard."

Carrie continued: "I'm not going to fake that I am OK. I celebrate my emotions, because it tells me that I'm alive and that my heart loves deeply.

"It was real. True love. And I'm so sad it's over. But I'm grateful it happened. So very grateful," she concluded.

