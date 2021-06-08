Carrie Ann Inaba sparks rumours she's back with ex-boyfriend in romantic photoshoot The Talk star announced she had split from Fabian Viteri in May

Carrie Ann Inaba has delighted fans by sharing a series of loved-up photos with her ex-boyfriend Fabian Viteri – fuelling rumours that they have got back together.

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba thanks The Talk with heartfelt message as she focuses on her health

The Talk star took to Instagram on Monday to post the images, which saw the pair embracing on a haystack.

The professional dancer simply captioned the pictures with a love heart emoji and a praying emoji.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Carrie Ann Inaba gives health update from bed

Carrie's fans and friends were quick to react to the post, with her The Talk co-star Amanda Kloots writing: "Love these. You look so happy," while Elaine Welteroth commented with a series of love heart emojis.

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba shares medical update as fans show support

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba shares devastating news following The Talk hiatus

Among her fans, one asked: "Aww did you get back together?" while another wrote: "Happiness looks great on you. Hope you are doing well." A third added: "You're back together. Yay!"

While Carrie hasn't denied or confirmed whether or not she is back with Fabian, she certainly looked happy in the images.

The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shared loved-up photos with ex-boyfriend Fabian Viteri

In May, she shared a heartfelt tribute to Fabian, who she began dating in September, following their separation.

The 53-year-old detailed her split on Instagram, and admitted that she was "so sad" that it was over.

MORE: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shares heartfelt message alongside rare family photo

MORE: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shares rare photos with boyfriend during 'important' break

She wrote alongside a selfie: "I am single. Again. I am also… grateful for what it was. Confused. Uncertain of the future. Sad. Hopeful. Trying to allow the emotions.

Carrie and Fabian were dating from September to May

"Trying to be strong, allowing myself the space to cry and I will grow. And I will evolve. And I will survive this too. And I will honor that gift that it was."

MORE: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba reflects on healing in new post

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba reveals exciting news about her job

She added: "Sometimes the things you thought were forever end up only being temporary. Finding the strength to accept that it's over is enormously painful.

The TV star is currently taking a leave of absence from The Talk

"Losing your friend… losing the hopes and dreams… your partner… the person you shared everything with… your person… your love… it's hard."

READ: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shares gorgeous beach photos during time off work

MORE: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba announces big news as co-stars show support

Carrie continued: "I'm not going to fake that I am OK. I celebrate my emotions, because it tells me that I'm alive and that my heart loves deeply.

"It was real. True love. And I'm so sad it's over. But I'm grateful it happened. So very grateful," she concluded.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.