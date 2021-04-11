Carrie Ann Inaba shares update on her return to The Talk following break The CBS daytime show has been on hiatus since March

Carrie Ann Inaba has been absent from our screens for the past few weeks, and fans have missed seeing her on TV.

The TV star fell ill prior to The Talk's hiatus and has since been off-screen while recovering, but it won't be long now until she reunites with her co-stars in the studio again.

Over the weekend, Carrie took to Instagram to reveal that she would be returning to The Talk on Monday.

VIDEO: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba reveals update on health

Alongside a stunning selfie of herself from her recent vacation, the Dancing with the Stars judge wrote: "I'm back from our RV getaway and now, it’s time to look ahead to Monday...I hope you’ll join us. @thetalkcbs."

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "Looking forward to The Talk being back on air live! Missed you," while another wrote: "Can't wait to see you on The Talk on Monday!" A third added: "Enjoy your weekend and welcome back!"

The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba revealed she would be returning to the CBS show on Monday

Others, however, expressed their disappointment with Sharon Osbourne's sudden departure from the talk show.

Sharon stepped down as host on Friday 26 March, two weeks after she was criticised for defending Piers Morgan over comments regarding Meghan Markle.

Carrie was absent from the show during the episode in question, having been recovering from severe stabbing pain as a result of her autoimmune conditions.

The star has been inundated with support from her loyal followers and recently thanked everyone for their well wishes.

Carrie had been absent from The Talk prior to the show's hiatus

After feeling like she was on the mend, Carrie addressed her fans on social media.

She said "Thank you for the sweetest messages," before admitting that it had "been a rough few weeks" but that she was now in a place where she can "function."

"All I want and desire is healing," the morning TV host added. Sharing her gratitude for her doctors, she also sent "so much love" to her partner for "being so patient with me."

The Talk is airing the first show on Monday since Sharon Osbourne's departure

She also revealed that her "spinal stenosis was acting up because of inflammation," and that she was also in the middle of a "fibromyalgia flare."

The presenter has several autoimmune conditions and also has to deal with old dance injuries.

Carrie will be feeling recharged ahead of her return to The Talk, having just returned from a trip somewhere "far away" with her partner.

The professional dancer shared some beautiful pictures from their adventures on social media, and told her fans that it had been good for her soul.

