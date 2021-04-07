The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shares gorgeous beach photos during time off work The Dancing with the Stars judge is recovering following a recent health scare

Carrie Ann Inaba has taken herself away to unwind and relax following an eventful few weeks – and it looks like she's in heaven!

The Talk co-star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some beautiful beach photos during her vacation, as well as a selfie of herself and partner Fabien Viteri.

In the caption, the Dancing with the Stars judge wrote: "Get away and simplify. Cleanse and renew."

VIDEO: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shares health update from bed

Carrie's co-stars were quick to comment on the post, with Amanda Kloots writing: "Love this so much," while Elaine Welteroth responded with a hand-raising emoji and a love heart emoji in support.

Fans also sent their well wishes to Carrie, with one writing: "Hope you are feeling better," while another wrote: "Looks peaceful!" A third added: "Good for you, enjoy every second."

The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shared some gorgeous beach photos during her vacation

The professional dancer has been absent from TV over the past few weeks, having been off work prior to The Talk's hiatus, having started suffering from extreme pain mid-March.

Luckily, she is now on the mend and shared an update with her followers on social media last week.

"Thank you for the sweetest messages," she shared on social media on Saturday, admitting it's "been a rough few weeks" but that she believes she is now in a place where she can "function."

Carrie had been off work from The Talk prior to the show's hiatus

"All I want and desire is healing," the morning TV host admitted. Sharing her gratitude for her doctors, she also sent "so much love" to her partner for "being so patient with me."

Last month Carrie shared that she was off the show because her arms had gone numb and she was having "sharp shooting pains," alongside the "regular pain" she battles.

Luckily The Talk star is feeling a lot better now

She revealed that her "spinal stenosis was acting up because of inflammation," and that she was also in the middle of a "fibromyalgia flare."

The presenter has several autoimmune conditions and also has to deal with old dance injuries.

She shared that she had undergone seven MRIs, blood tests, doctors appointments including visiting a cranial sacral specialist, and physical therapy.

